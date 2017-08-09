Community rallies around Corstorphine salon wrecked in two overnight attacks

The community has rallied around a Corstorphine hairdresser salon after it was targeted by criminals two nights in a row.

Salon La Greca was targeted on two nights in a row after it was broken into and trashed, with a car driving through the front window the next night in a deliberate attack.

Despite the incident, owner Paul Lagreca has spoken of his determination to stay open and thanked the community that have rallied around the salon, which has operated for over 50 years, following the two incidents.

Despite the shop having no front window, clients showed up for their hair appointments in a bid to support the community salon.

Paul and his wife Bonnie took to Facebook to appeal for information regarding the raids. Paul, 42, wrote on Facebook following the incident saying: “Woken up this morning by police to tell my shop had been smashed up , absolutely devastated can’t understand how someone could hate me so much and put my family especially my elderly dad through this .

Owner Paul Lagreca took to Facebook to appeal to the community

“My windows and doors are completely smashed, mirrors and shelves torn off the walls and reception desk torn apart.

“I am appealing for witnesses as I know someone must know who did this

“I need a joiner and glazer if someone can help today would be massively appreciated.”

Following the post, he later took to social media to thank those that had rallied around the salon. “Would just like to say thank you for all the kind messages it’s been the worst day but also the most overwhelming knowing that there are so many good people out there.” He ended the post saying: “You thought you could beat me but all you did was make me stronger,

“Business as usual tomorrow”

Bonnie Lagreca also took to Facebook writing: “Would just like to thank everyone for there kindness today , what started off as the worst day on earth ended up being one of the best realising that there are so many kind people xxx”