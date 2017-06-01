Concerns raised about tram track safety at FMQs

Alison Johnstone, Scottish Green MSP for Lothian, used First Minister’s Questions to raise concerns about safe cycling infrastructure following yesterday’s fatal accident in Edinburgh.

A twenty-four year old woman came off her bike on tram tracks and was hit by a minibus.

Cycling campaigners have claimed that the number of accidents on tram tracks in the Capital is higher than in other UK cities.

Alison Johnstone, co-convener of Holyrood’s cross-party group on cycling, said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the young woman who died. While an investigation is underway into the circumstances, it is terrible that it often takes such shocking events to prompt a rethink of how we plan our infrastructure.

“Cycling should be a safe way of getting about our towns and cities for everyday activities. I’m pleased that the First Minister agreed to my request that the Transport Minister meets with campaign groups to discuss what can be done to prevent any further injuries or loss of life.”

Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute at FMQs saying: “My heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the cyclist.

“It is a tragic incident and it’s sad almost beyond words.”

She also agreed that the “relevant minister” would meet MSPs “to look at what further action can be taken to make cycling as safe as it can be”.