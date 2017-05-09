Congestion on Niddrie Mains Road following reported collision

There are significant delays on Niddrie Mains Road in both directions following a reported accident.
According to reports, the road is partially blocked as a result of the incident.
There are long queues from Craignmillar Library in both directions.
Commuters have been warned to avoid the area if possible and plan ahead.
Due to traffic congestion buses are being delayed in the Niddrie Mains Road area.
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.