Consultations to be held to improve cycle routes in Capital

The public are being encouraged to attend public consultations to suggest improvements to some of Edinburgh’s dedicated family-friendly routes for walking and cycling.

QuietRoutes are Edinburgh’s local walking and cycling routes, which were designed for users of all abilities to travel around the city while avoiding the busy main roads.

A series of new consultations on changes to QuietRoutes will be held this month by Edinburgh Council.

The first two, which are open until November 18, will seek feedback on proposed alterations to parts of QuietRoute 20 at Easter Road and Carrington Road.

Further consultations running from mid-October to November 25 will encourage members of the public to suggest changes on parts of the North Edinburgh Path Network and QuietRoutes covering Bankhead Drive and Bankhead Avenue, South Gyle Access and Roseburn Park.

Proposed amendments could include cycle and pedestrian crossings, segregated and ‘shared use’ cycle and walking pavements and paths.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Hinds said: “With more than half of our households owning a bike and one in five people (20%) travelling to work on foot, it’s clear that walking and cycling are becoming more and more popular in the Capital. The easier we can make it for people to opt for active travel, the better it is for everyone - fewer car journeys means better air quality, reduced congestion and improved health and wellbeing for our residents.

“Our QuietRoutes network continues to go from strength to strength - have your say in the consultations this autumn and help us make it better still!”

Details of the consultations will be available on the Council’s Consultation Hub.