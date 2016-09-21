Convicted sex offender jailed for six years

A convicted sex offender who molested a schoolboy has been jailed for six years today

William Burns followed the youngster into toilets and carried out a sex act on the child who had told him “No”.

Burns, 58, later told police: “I heard a kid got tampered with in the toilets, but I’m not guilty.”

Burns admitted sexually assaulting the 12-year-old boy at the Hibernian Football Supporters Club in Sunnyside on February 7 this year, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A judge told him: “You have pled guilty to an appalling offence. For your own sexual gratification you have preyed upon a young child and have subjected him to a horrendous ordeal.”