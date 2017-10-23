Edinburgh Zoo to offer free tickets to pumpkin carvers

Have your say

FAMILIES who create creepy carved pumpkins this Hallowe’en will be given free child tickets to Edinburgh Zoo.

The zoo is challenging families to celebrate Hallowe’en by carving creepy pumpkins as part of its spook-tacular programme.

From scuttling spiders to slithering snails and swarms of cockroaches, families who bring animal-themed carved pumpkins to the zoo will get a free child ticket with every full paying adult.

The promotion will run from Friday until Monday, October 30.

A selection of the best pumpkins will be displayed in the zoo entrance, before being composted and used to fertilise the park. Visitors can also enjoy the Wee Beasties exhibition.