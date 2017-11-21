Gyle Shopping Centre set for £3m refurbishment

SHOPPERS at the Gyle Centre will enjoy new seating areas, lighting and upgraded toilet facilities when the destination undergoes a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The £3 million makeover, which is due to commence next year, will bring significant investment to the centre which opened its doors in 1993 and is anchored by Marks & Spencer and Morrisons. New entrances and finishes are planned for future improvements.

Mark Hurst, asset management director at Ellandi, said: “We are genuinely excited about the Gyle’s potential with its enviable catchment and location with its own tram stop together with great road, rail and bus connections.

“The centre was built to very high specifications but is now in need of an upgrade so that it fully delivers what modern customers are looking for. This is a significant investment and modernisation and we anticipate that customers and the community will welcome this commitment.”