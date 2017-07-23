Could John Leslie be set to join Celebrity Big Brother?

Edinburgh TV and radio personality John Leslie is rumoured to be entering this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

According to press reports, the 52-year-old. who rose to fame presenting Blue Peter and chat show This Morning, will be joining ‘Real Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry in the reality line-up.

TOWIE’s Pete Wicks could also appear in the show.

The new series of ‘CBB’ starts on Thursday August 3 on Channel 5.

An insider told the Daily Star newspaper the leaked list of names was a “nightmare” for producers, adding: “They only want the housemates to know who they’ll be living with once they walk into the house.

“Now they will have the chance to find out about each other online. It could ruin the dynamic producers were hoping for.”