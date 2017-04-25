Could May be the best Netflix month yet?

Netflix users are in for a treat this month with a host of new content arriving on the streaming platform.

Some critics have stated that this could be one of the best months for Netlfix with highly anticipated new shows as well as a few classic returning.

What's on Netflix in May,

The ever-popular House of Cards returns for season 5 on May 30 while another loved original, Master of None also returns.

As well as popular TV shows there is also the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt film for users to also enjoy with War Machine showing on May 26.

As well as some old stalwarts of the Netflix line, there is a welcomed return for Sense8, as well as the third season of Ellie Kemper comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on May 19.

Two years have also passed since F is for Family aired but that will also make a return on May 30.

Fans of the comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will also be in for an enjoyable month as Season 12 of the cult US comedy hits the UK, with all ten episodes available to stream.

Here’s just a glimpse of some more honourable mentions you can expect in May from Netflix

May 1 - Slumdog Millionaire

May 6 - The Kennedys series 1

May 10- Closer / White House Down

May 11 - Hot Fuzz

May 15- Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World / Louis Theroux: A Different Brain

May 16- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

May 17 - The Fog

May 18- Shrek

May 30 - Sarah Silverman a Speck of Dust