Council pledge ‘responsible roadworks’ in Capital

Edinburgh Council have pledged to only carry out ‘responsible’ road works in the Capital and ensure maximum notice and communication is maintained throughout.

City of Edinburgh Council Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Hinds was today joined by representatives from utility companies in signing a public pledge to uphold high standards in the management, coordination and communication of roadworks in the Capital.

Cllr Hinds signed the Edinburgh Road Works Ahead Agreement (ERWAA) at the City Chambers on the Council’s behalf alongside representatives from SGN, CityFibre and Scottish Water.

The ERWAA has been developed by the Council in consultation with all public utilities operating in Edinburgh.

Signatories are making a public commitment to ensure roadworks are carried out as smoothly, competently and responsibly as possible, with proper road management arrangements in place.

For example, road works sites must display appropriate public information boards to communicate relevant details about the works, such as updates to duration or an explanation if work is temporarily suspended.

The ERWAA also addresses the quality of road ‘reinstatements’, Health and Safety, coordination of roadworks and performance monitoring and management.

Cllr Hinds said: “As a Capital city, it is essential that our roads and pavements are safe and accessible for all those who live in and pass through Edinburgh each day.

“Our work with utility companies aims to balance their needs with those who live and work in the city, ensuring roadworks are carried out to the highest standard, with minimum disruption.

“By signing the ERWAA today, the Council and our partners are making a strong public commitment which will undoubtedly improve the quality of Edinburgh’s roads.

“However, although the ERWAA was developed in consultation with all utility companies operating in Edinburgh, I’m disappointed that only three - SGN, CityFibre and Scottish Water - were prepared to actually sign up to it today.

“We hope the remaining utility companies reconsider their position and sign up without delay so that residents and visitors can trust that all organisations carrying out roadworks in the Capital are fully committed to the highest possible standards.”

The ERWAA will be reviewed annually and updated every five years to ensure it reflects up to date practices and working methods. Any recommended amendments to the ERWAA will be agreed by all partners.