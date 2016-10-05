Council visit Roseburn over cycle track redesign

Edinburgh Council’s Transport visited Roseburn to analyse what impact a cycle track would have in the local community.

Councillor Lesley Hinds and the transport spokespeople, along with the local ward councillors visited as part of the Stakeholders Group set up by the Council to redesign the track in the face of local opposition to the Council’s plans.

The Roseburn traders displayed posters in shop windows indicating that they did not want the track running in front of their businesses.

Traders want a “Revised Option B” to route cyclists along Roseburn Place as it would ease congestion. “Revised option B” would see neither Roseburn Place nor Roseburn Gardens closed to through traffic and the junction at Russell Road and Roseburn Street remodelled with traffic lights to improve traffic flow and cycling safety.

More than 6,000 residents have signed the petition against the track, calling for the Council to make better use of the National Cycle Route 1 instead of narrowing the A8 along West Coates and Haymarket.

The Council want the Stakeholder Group to bring forward recommendations on the route by Christmas.