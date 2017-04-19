Councillors back plans for 1300 homes in Brunstane

A MAJOR new housing development on greenbelt land in the east of the city has been given planning permission in principle.

Councillors on the planning committee voted by 7-6 for the proposal, which would see 1300 houses and flats built on land north of Newcraighall Road and south of Milton Road East.

The development – by developers EDI Group, the city council’s arms-length property development company – would feature a new primary school, a local centre with a range of community and retail uses as well as parks, allotments and play areas.