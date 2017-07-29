Couple set sights on Edinburgh for fifth attempt at wedding

A COUPLE who have tried to get married four times only to be forced to cancel each occasion are hoping it will be fifth time lucky as they prepare to tie the knot in the Capital.

It was back in 2007 that Wendy Muncaster and Glen Duncan first met on a blind date and while the pair did end up getting together the journey to the aisle has been far from straightforward.

After four failed attempts at getting hitched the couple – whose first trip away together was to the Edinburgh Tattoo – are preparing to marry in a last-minute ceremony at the Capital’s Lothian Chambers venue.

The ceremony, which will get under way on August 12, comes after four previous attempts were thwarted by a series of misfortunes, including Wendy being diagnosed on more than one occasion with cancer and the death of Glen’s father.

Wendy, 50, explained they had been determined to keep the event low-key to avoid tempting fate after their previous attempts to plan a big wedding failed to work out.

She said: “The decision to book the Lothian was a last-minute one, each time we have planned ahead, it has been thwarted by misfortune therefore we took a quick last minute booking during the Military Tattoo and Fringe Festival.

“We love Edinburgh and Glen’s family is all from Scotland.

“We just thought let’s do it. We are all in a mad panic but it doesn’t matter. We are just going to have a walk around afterwards and enjoy the Fringe and we are going to the Tattoo the night before.

“We came along for one of our first ever dates to the Edinburgh Tattoo and I was blown away. It is a magical city.”

After enjoying the Tattoo the night before their big day, Wendy and Glen, from Carlisle, are planning to enjoy all that the Fringe has to offer before heading to The Dome for dinner.

Wendy’s two daughters Stephanie, 27, and Selina, 18, will be bridesmaids and she will walk up the aisle to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Some Kind of Miracle’, a song close to heart of both the happy couple.

In a wedding invite to their family and friends, 47-year-old Glen jokes: “We would love you to join us if you wish for a day of fun, comedy at the fringe and a wedding of course.

“We also understand if you cannot make it. We might not even make it ourselves given our luck.

“However should the planets align and the gods look favourably upon us and we do actually manage to get married we will happily see you there or send on pics of our day.”

And for dental hygienist Wendy – who is making her dress from a combination of the previous ones she would have worn – the big day can’t come soon enough.

She added: “I got the sense that Glen was a very solid, decent and honest chap from that first meeting, and that’s exactly what he is. He’s steered me through horrendous times really.

“We are starting to get really excited now – it’s just going to be wonderful.”