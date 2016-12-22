Shopping centre toilets crowned best in Scotland

IN an iconic moment of movie history, Edinburgh was declared home of the worst toilets in Scotland, thanks to the fictional loos visited by Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting.

But at Fort Kinnaird, shoppers looking to spend a penny don’t have to settle for bog-standard facilities – after its lavatory was crowned the Loo of the Year in Scotland.

Lewis Steele, ABM Environmental Services Manager is pictured here at the winning toilets. Picture Ian Rutherford

The squeaky clean public toilets – located amongst management offices next to Harvey’s at the rear of the retail park – bowled over judges ahead of an awards ceremony in Solihull.

The convenience – run for the retail park by ABM Facility Services – met with widespread approval amongst inspectors for offering everything a shopper caught short might need.

Awards organiser Mike Bone said top toilets would attract customers to Fort Kinnaird.

He said: “People have time and money to spend and they will go to shopping centres and retail parks like Fort Kinnaird that offer facilities that give them everything they need.

“This was not a tick-box win, we really take time to inspect each facility and ensure it meets, or exceeds the requirements and standards.

“The team at ABM Facility Services have done exceptionally well to win this award for Fort Kinnaird.”

Pristine presentation helped the luscious lavs claim the top prize, but Mike added: “The toilets were judged on 101 different criteria – it is about a lot more than just how clean they are, although that is important.”

Judges praised Fort Kinnaird for the number of male and female cubicles and for regularly servicing baby-changing and disabled facilities each day.

Mike said: “There needs to be enough facilities for the potential number of shoppers as well as everything in place for them such as a nappy dispenser in the baby change and all the other things a mother, father or carer needs.”

The standard and maintenance of the disabled toilet also warranted mention by inspectors, who praised the number of grab rails and layout of the loo.

With 500,000 Christmas shoppers having visited Fort Kinnaird this month, centre bosses said attractive toilets were essential.

“We were really surprised to win,” said Lewis Steele, boss of the environmental team. “The team do their best to upkeep the high standards and it is great for them be recognised for their work.”

Liam Smith, centre manager at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We are very proud to have won this award, particularly as public toilets often come under fire.

“Our partnership with ABM has meant we have been able to provide our shoppers with the best amenities and to have our team’s efforts recognised is rewarding. Congratulations again to the team.”

ABM, who were also crowned contractor of the year for the third year running at the awards, took over control of the facilities in April.

Jenna Pollock, commercial manager at ABM, said: “We can get the basics right – buy the right materials, follow the correct procedures but what differentiates us from our competitors is the investment and training we put into our people.

“It is Audrey’s responsibility to upkeep the standard of the amenities and we are delighted with her success.”

