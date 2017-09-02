Crash involving fuel truck causes morning disruption on City Bypass

A crash involving a truck carrying 1500 litres of aviation fuel caused significant delays on the city bypass this morning.

Emergency services descended on Edinburgh City Bypass after the Hilux truck was involved in a incident around 9am.

Five fire engines as well as two specialist units and police rushed to the scene on the A720

The fuel leaked on to the road following the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Fire crews attended a road traffic collision involving a Hiluix style vehicle which was towing 1500 litres of aviation fluid.

“No persons were trapped and there is no indication of any fire. There was a small leak and a number of appliances were sent to the scene.”