Crash on Ferry Road adds to early morning congestion

A crash on Ferry Road has added to early morning disruption this morning in Edinburgh with a number of incidents adding to the rush hour commute.

A collision took place on Ferry Road at the Chancelot Grove junction with police arriving at the scene, and delays for motorists.

The road has since been cleared but traffic heavy congestion remains.

There are also reports of an accident on the inside lane on Queensferry Road just before Barnton Dental Practice. Police are on the scene however delays are expected.

Drivers on the A720 were also subject to delays due to a broken down van in Lane 1 over the A8 underpass, causing congestion on the city bypass towards Gogar.

There were also several queues on the M9 heading southbound.

Traffic management systems were also in place on Restalrig Avenue due to works beginning on a gas main renewal.

Police have urged all drivers to plan ahead their route and avoid Ferry road if possible.