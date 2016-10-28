Crowds turnout for the funeral of Shellie Callaghan

DOZENS gathered at the funeral of Shellie Callaghan today to say a final farewell to the tragic teenager.
The schoolgirl, who was described as “popular” and “beautiful” by her friends, died suddenly earlier this month, after she fell ill at a house party in Newtongrange, Midlothian.
Police issued a drugs warning just hours after her death.
Yesterday, her funeral was held at Newbattle Parish Church in Midlothian where crowds of people gathered to pay tribute to the 16 year-old.
Many wrote heartfelt messages to the teenager following the “beautiful” service.
St David’s High School tweeted: “A beautiful Farewell Service this morning for Shellie.
“Very proud of all the respectful young people from SDHS & NCHS. RIP.”
