Cupcakes based on classic ice creams on sale at Edinburgh bakery

The new owners of Cuckoo’s Bakery, Thomas and Joanna Partridge, have launched a retro summer cupcake range, celebrating classic ice lollies and ice cream such as The Fab, Solero, Twister and Ninety-Nine.

The full summer cupcake range includes The Fab, Double Caramel Magnum, Solero Exotic, Raspberry and White Chocolate Ripple, Ninety-Nine and the Twister.

The cupcakes are launched for the summer.

The cupcakes are based on the classic ice lollies and ice creams, with the innovative Cuckoo’s Bakery twist on flavours. Individual cupcakes are available in the Dundas Street and Bruntsfield Place store for £3.00, and boxes can be bought in store or online for £18.

Winner of ‘Best Cake in Scotland’ for four years running, Cuckoo’s Bakery specialise in uniquely designed cupcakes and celebration layer cakes, with only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients used to craft the freshest most flavoursome cakes. Husband and wife duo Thomas and Joanna Partridge bought Cuckoo’s Bakery in June 2017, bringing enthusiasm and fresh ideas to the business.

Thomas Partridge, owner of Cuckoo’s Bakery, says: “We are really excited to launch our first range of seasonal cupcakes as the new owners of Cuckoo’s Bakery.

“There’s nothing that celebrates British summer quite like the classic iced treats we all know and love, and we’ve re-created them with our summer cupcake range.

“It’s been great fun working with the bakery team, testing various flavours and ideas to come up with these fantastic designs.”

Joanna Partridge, owner of Cuckoo’s Bakery, says: “We’re delighted to carry on the legacy of Cuckoo’s Bakery working with the highest quality local suppliers to produce the most innovative and exciting cupcakes in town.

“We are looking forward to developing lots of new ideas and putting our own stamp on Cuckoo’s Bakery.”