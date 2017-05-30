Customer anger as Asda axe loose fruit and vegetables

Asda have brought back some loose vegetables following a trial period which saw customers complaining about having to buy more food than was needed.

Asda had stopped stocking loose potatoes, courgettes and apples as well as other fruit and vegetables meaning customers had to buy multi-packs.

However, the supermarket has since brough back loose carrots but not all loose items.

They stated that the decision was in response to feedback from customers. It was reported that some customers were also tearing up packages in an effort to buy smaller quantaties of vegetables.

A spokesman said: “After analysing customer buying habits we decided to trial removing some loose produce items from our stores where our research showed customers preferred buying in packs.

“Our plan was to listen to customer feedback on this trial before making any permanent changes, and we will do this.”

It is thought that reducing food waste was also a motivation for the company.

An investigation found that on average it could cost families up to £100 more a year if they bought fruit and vegetables in multi-packs.