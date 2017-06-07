Cyclist gather for minute’s silence for tram track victim

Hundreds of cyclists gathered on Princes Street in a minute’s silence for Zhi Min Soh who died last week after being struck at its junction with Lothian Road.

Pedal on Parliament held “a short, respectful protest” a week on from the incident.

Heavy criticism had been fired at the dangerous junction, with a number of cyclists joining together not only to show their respects, but to demand more action for cyclist safety.

Zhi Min Soh, a medical student at Edinburgh University, reportedly had her wheels stuck in a tram track before being struck by a vehicle.

Bill and Sarah Dorman, from Bruntsfield, said: “We are here today because this could easily have been any of us.

“We want to allow our children to cycle around the city without feeling like they are taking their life in their own hands.

Edinburgh Cyclists Demonstration called for more action to be taken. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

A Pedal on Parliament statement said: “We and every other cyclist we have spoken to personally and online are angry as well as saddened at this death.

“Edinburgh’s tram tracks have been described as an accident waiting to happen from the moment they were unveiled.

“As a result, hundreds of cyclists have been injured from falls on the tracks, and thousands more have had close shaves, putting many off cycling those roads at all.

“This is a sorry record for a city that aspires to be the most cycle-friendly in Scotland. We should not have had to wait for a young woman to die for there to be ministerial action, and a review.”

Edinburgh Cyclists Demonstration following death of student last week. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Lawyers and safety groups had warned that the layout of the tracks was ‘an accident waiting to happenn’

The City of Edinburgh Council stated that they have made ‘every effort’ to improve the awareness of tram tracks and safety to cyclists.