Cyclist hospitalised after bus collision on tram tracks

A CYCLIST who collided with a bus after getting her bicycle wheels caught in tram tracks has been hospitalised.

The 25-year-old woman was unseated from her bike when it became stuck in the rails on Shandwick Place at around at 3.55pm on Thursday, less than a hundred yards from where a student was killed in a similar incident in May.

She has since been transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a leg injury.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The 25-year-old woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a none life-threatening leg injury.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who may have witnessed this is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

It comes just over a month after Malaysian student Zhi Min Soh, 23, was struck by a minibus and later died from her injuries.

An investigation into the incident has since been launched by the Crown Office.