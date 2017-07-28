Cyclist injured in Leith Walk crash

A CYCLIST has been injured after a collision with a delivery vehicle on Edinburgh’s Leith Walk.

The man was cycling along Leith Walk at rush hour yesterday 27 July when he collided with a delivery car coming out of Balfour Street.

According to a witness it is understood that the man suffered a head injury and was taken by stretcher to an ambulance.

It was reported by an unnamed passerby, that the man was travelling at a significant speed at the time of the collision.

The section of Leith Walk at Balfour Street was sealed off by police as emergency services treated the cyclist.

Photographs of the incident show considerable damage to the delivery car’s windscreen.