Cyclist struck by bus on Princes Street

Emergency services and the fire service are on the scene of a ‘serious’ accident on Princes Street after a woman was struck by a bus.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance on Princes Street, at its junction with Lothian Road, following a serious road collision involving a bus and a bicycle.

The fire service attending the scene on Princes Street.

“The incident happened around 8.30am today.

“The Scottish Ambulance service have also responded to the scene to treat the female cyclist for her injuries.

“Local road closures and diversion are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area while Road Policing Officers continue their enquiries.”

A tour bus and a Lothian Bus stopped at the scene and police are trying to establish which one was involved in the collision.

Police van blocking entry to Shandwick Place at the junction of Manor Place.

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

“We have already spoken to a number of motorists and bus passengers who were on Princes Street at the time of the collision, but the area was likely to have been extremely busy at the time with people making their way to and from work.

“If you believe you have information relevant to our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 643