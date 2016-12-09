Cyclists set to cycle around Firth of Forth for charity

HUNDREDS of cyclists are wanted to take part in a journey around the Firth of Forth to raise money for two charities.

Last year’s Tour de Forth raised £42,000 for Edinburgh-based charities Mercy Corps and Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids after 500 people cycled the 60-mile route.

The fastest cyclist completed the circuit in three-and-a-half hours.

Organiser Neil Davidson said: “We are already getting excited about next year’s event on Sunday, June 4 and are aiming to double the number of participants.”

Registration, costing £25, takes place at www.britishcycling.org.uk.