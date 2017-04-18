Da Vinci rapist ‘breaches jail release conditions’

A convicted sex predator, known as the ‘Da Vinci rapist’, has been moved to a maximum security prison after breaking the conditions of a home leave visit.

Llocal residents of Midlothian protest outside Robert Greens house outside Bonnyrigg. Picture; Toby Williams

Robert Greens, 39, was in Castle Huntly open jail after being found guilty of raping a Dutch student at Rosslyn Chapel, a location in the Dan Brown bestseller, in 2005.

However, he now faces time in a maximum security jail after breaching release conditions when on a day outside of prison in preparation for his release.

It is understood that broke his parole terms by visiting the home town of his former wife, the same offence that he committed when on leave in 2012.

As a result of breaching his conditions, Greens has since been moved from Castle Huntly to an Edinburgh jail.

Speaking to the Daily Record a prison source said: A prison source said: “He’s a silly man. He’s done over 10 years but keeps getting time added on for breaking conditions.

“He was in Castle Huntly and was getting home leave and supervised visits. But on at least one occasion, he’s been found in an area he is not allowed to enter.

“He was due a parole hearing this year but this could now be in doubt as he can’t be trusted to do as he’s told.

“It would appear he has again tried to enter the town he is banned from. Because he’s so well-known, it would be difficult for him to do so under the radar and he keeps getting caught.”