Dalmeny Station renamed for World Heritage Day

To celebrate World Heritage Day, Dalmeny Station has been renamed to honour its past.

The station has been given its former name, Forth Bridge, as part of the celebration of heritage across Scotland.

A sign at the station reads: “Forth Bridge- To celebrate World Heritage Day on April 18, DIg it 2017 have taken Dalmeny station back to its original designation as the Forth Bridge station. #ScotlandinSix #Digit2017”

The Fife circle line station is located south of the Forth Bridge