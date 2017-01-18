Dame Julia Peyton-Jones becomes mother for first time, aged 64

Former gallery boss Dame Julia Peyton-Jones has become a mother for the first time at age 64.

The former Serpentine Galleries co-director has welcomed a baby girl named Pia since stepping down from the role in July last year.

Dame Julia told friends she had been thinking about starting a family for some time and was “delighted” by her daughter’s birth, the Evening Standard reported.

Her friend, American financier Robin Saunders, told the publication: “Julia will be a wonderful mother and role model for her daughter.”

The former practising artist and lecturer at Edinburgh College of Art enjoyed a 25-year tenure at the Serpentine Gallery and is credited with commissioning and showcasing “groundbreaking” exhibitions and initiatives.

During that time, she worked alongside Hans Ulrich Obrist as co-director of exhibitions and programmes and served as director of international projects.

She was awarded her damehood for services to the arts in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.