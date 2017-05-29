Dangerous craze fuelled by social media sweeping UK schools

A worried mum has issued a warning over a dangerous new craze spreading through schools where youngsters spray deodorant onto their skin - until it burns

Teens are reportedly filming themselves holding the spray a few inches above them before pressing and holding the aerosol to the skin for as long as possible.

The aim is to outdo each other to see who can endure it for the longest.

But now a worried mother has posted about the craze, which she says has left some pupils at Bodmin College in Cornwall with physical injuries.

It closely follows a similar one at the beginning of the year where parents were told to be vigilant on social media after the ‘salt and ice challenge’ left multiple children with serious burns.

This saw children put salt and ice on their skin, causing a reaction similar to frostbite and it swept the US before starting to become popular in secondary schools in the UK.

But the worried mum, who posted on the Bodmin Voice Facebook page, wrote: “Apparently the new craze up Bodmin College is the ‘deodorant challenge’.

“I’ve warned (my daughter) not to do it again... Just want you all to be aware.”

Another parent of a pupil at the college wrote: “Please, please be aware. There’s a new craze going around... Where they spray deodorants etc onto their bodies and continue until it burns their skin.

“Please warn your children not to do it as it will cause so much pain and more than likely end up in hospital. Please share to warn others.”