Danny Boyle: Why we used trams in Trainspotting

T2 director Danny Boyle has claimed Edinburgh council chiefs begged him to include the trams in the Trainspotting sequel.

Mark Renton, played by Ewan McGregor, takes a tram journey from Edinburgh Airport to the city centre in the early stages of the hit film.

A tram on Princes Street

And in a radio interview, Boyle has revealed: “They [the council] were very keen for us to use the tram. Everybody said ‘Because nobody else does and it’s always empty. Please put Ewan McGregor on it. Please’. So we did.”

A council spokesperson said: “We didn’t make Danny Boyle choose trams. All filming locations came at his request.”