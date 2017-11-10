Danny Swanson slams ‘pitiful’ four year sentence for Shaun Woodburn’s killer

Danny Swanson has described the sentence given to a 17-year-old who killed his best friend, Shaun Woodburn, as ‘sickening’

Shaun was killed outside Gladstones bar where he had been bringing in the New Year with friends.

Shaun Woodburn

After being rushed to hospital following an attack from the youth, Shaun died in the early hours as a result of brain injuries.

Friends and family of Shaun have lashed out at the sentence, with a petition attracting just under 40,000 signatures being set up demanding justice for the tragic footballer.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson branded the four-year sentence “a shambles and embarrassing”.

He said: “It is the final insult to a man – a decent, kind human being – who never hurt a single person in his life.

“A life that has been cut short by a thug who set out that night to cause panic and fear all night to innocent members of the public.

“Nothing would bring Shaun back but you would have hoped to have seen his killer punished. That hasn’t happened and it’s sickening.”

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard he had only been given four years. It’s not even a punishment. It’s a holiday camp he’s going to.

“He’s not being treated as an adult. There is something wrong with a system that allows someone to kill a man and be treated like a child.

“He’s in a young offenders unit, not prison. He’ll have access to education and little luxuries like video games and television. His family can still visit him.”

“Shaun’s family and friends have been robbed of all that because of this person’s violent behaviour. But, for us, the sentence is for life.

He added: “You can’t tell me in four years he’ll have changed. Be rehabilitated? Be a good person? You can’t kill someone and in four short years be a changed man.

“When I was sitting in the dock giving evidence, the other two couldn’t look at me and sat with their heads bowed.

“But he sat there staring right through me the whole time. He’s not shown an ounce of remorse, especially not during the trial.

“Any remorse he’s felt since then has been purely for his own benefit. If this is justice, it’s a disgrace.”

Shaun’s mum, Denise Syme told the Evening News: “I feel numb – four years is not enough,” Denise told the Evening News.

“It’s an insult to my family and all of the other victims too. “What kind of message are we sending to young people if you can kill someone and only get a four-year sentence?”