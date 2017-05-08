Darren Clark found safe and well after 2 week search

The family of Darren Clark are ‘in disbelief’ after the 28-year old was found safe and well almost two weeks after he was last seen.

Volunteers had helped to search for Darren Clark, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia after he was reported missing on April 24 having last been seen in South Queensferry

The 28-year-old’s family had said they were preparing for the “worst news,” believing he would have not had enough medication.

A search was carried out on Friday for him before he was traced safe and well on Sunday.

His family posted a statement on Facebook thanking those who had helped in the search.

They said: “We as a family are in disbelief, we didn’t expect this outcome, we cannot thank you all enough for all the support we have had.”