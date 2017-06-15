Data roaming charges scrapped across EU

An EU law scrapping data roaming charges across the EU comes into force today.

The rule means that mobile users travelling within the EU will be able to call, text and use data on mobile devices at the same price they pay while in the UK. Before the law was introduced, roaming and other charges have been added to the standard cost of calls and browsing, often resulting in significant bills for users on holiday.

However, new legislation means that those travelling abroad can use their regular data allowance anywhere in the EU.

Following the introduction of the new law, the European Commission hailed the move to end roaming charges as one of the greatest successes of the EU.

In a statement the European Commission said: “Each time a European citizen crossed an EU border, be it for holidays, work, studies or just for a day, they had to worry about using their mobile phones and a high phone bill from the roaming charges when they came home.”

“Eliminating roaming charges is one of the greatest and most tangible successes of the EU,” the Commission added.

Despite the success of the legislation, some consumer watchdogs have warned that there could still be added charges.

Which? warned that going above mobile data plans could result in charges with providers charging different rates in other countries if the cap was reached.

The watchdog also urged consumed to be aware of the different providers and urged users to check tariffs before using any data.