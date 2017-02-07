Date set for Keane Wallis-Bennett FAI

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a 12-year-old girl killed when a school gym wall collapsed on her is to take place in June.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Keane Wallis-Bennett died when a modesty wall in the PE block at Liberton High School in Edinburgh fell down in April 2014.

No criminal charges are to be brought, however a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held to examine the full circumstances of the death.

The Crown Office said it is in the public interest to hold an FAI to help avoid such an incident happening again.

The inquiry will also examine the safety of internal freestanding walls.

The FAI at Edinburgh Sheriff Court will start on June 5, with a preliminary hearing fixed for March 3.

The gym hall at the school has since been demolished on the wishes of staff and parents.

Edinburgh City Council ordered urgent checks at schools across the city after the tragedy.

The Crown Office announced in November that no criminal proceedings will be brought, though this may be reconsidered should additional evidence come to light.

A Crown Office spokesman said at the time: ‘’Crown counsel have decided that it is in the public interest to hold a fatal accident inquiry to examine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death to help avoid such an incident happening again in the future.

‘’The fatal accident inquiry will have an opportunity to consider the safety of internal freestanding walls.’’

The case was investigated by police and the Health and Safety Executive under the direction of the Crown’s health and safety division.

The 12-year-old’s death shocked the school and led to hundreds of tributes, including a song recorded by friends in her memory that made it into the top 100 on the download chart in December 2014.

The money raised by Keane’s Song went towards a memorial garden at the school.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland