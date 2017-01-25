David Bowie stamps to be issued by Royal Mail

The Royal Mail have announced the issuing of ten special edition stamps to pay tribute to David Bowie.

This is the first ever stamp issuing to feature an individual artist or cultural figure.

Artwork taken from his albums Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Lets Dance, Earthling and Blackstar will feature on the stamps. A further four will show photos taken from his various tours; The Ziggy Stardust Tour, The Stage Tour, The Serious Moonlight Tour and A Reality Tour.

In the year which would have marked his 70th birthday and 50th anniversary of his first album, these special edition stamps honour one of the most innovative and respected artists of the last 50 years.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, continues to inspire and gain critical accolade; his last album Blackstar was released just two days after his death. Subsequently, it was nominated for the 2016 Mercury Prize and is a contender for album of the year at next month’s Brit Awards.

The stamps will go on sale from March 14th available from www.royalmail.com/davidbowie or Post Office branches.

