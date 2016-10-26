Deacon Blue announce Edinburgh Castle gig

It is one of the Capital’s most iconic venues while they are among Scotland’s most iconic bands.

But Deacon Blue – one of the best-loved pop groups of their generation – have never played at Edinburgh Castle.

Now that is all about to change with the announcement that the band will be performing on Saturday, July 22 as part of their 30th anniversary tour.

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts, said: “It is with great delight we are able to announce Deacon Blue as the first act to play Edinburgh Castle this July.

“For many years we have been trying to book this truly iconic Scottish band to play the castle and finally we managed to get the dates to work out.

“Over the years Edinburgh Castle has played host to many international stars such as Rod Stewart, Blondie, Elton John, The Proclaimers, Leonard Cohen, Stereophonics and Pink.”

Formed in Glasgow in 1985, Deacon Blue went on to become one of the city’s most famous and successful bands.

Deacon Blue’s total album sales stands at more than six million, with 12 UK top 40 singles, along with two UK number one albums.

Lead singer Ricky Ross said: “We’ve wanted to play Edinburgh Castle for many years, so to get to do it as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Raintown couldn’t be better. It’s a big year for the band and for our fans, many of whom have been with us since day one. What better way to celebrate together than having a great big party on Castle Rock?”

The band’s debut album Raintown, celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, has sold around a million copies.

Their second album, When the World Knows Your Name, released in 1989 topped the UK Albums Chart for two weeks, and included Real Gone Kid, which became their first UK top ten single.

Deacon Blue released their fourth album, Whatever You Say, Say Nothing in 1993.

And following Dougie Vipond’s decision to quit the group in favour of a career in television, they split up in 1994.

But five years later, they held a reunion gig, and this led on to a new album, Walking Back Home, with the band now working on a part-time basis. The band released another album, Homesick, in 2001.

Original guitarist Graeme Kelling died in 2004 at the age of 47 but the band continued and 2006 saw Deacon Blue returning to the studio to record three new tracks for a Singles album – including the track Bigger Than Dynamite.

Deacon Blue’s next album was The Hipsters, in 2012 followed by A New House, released in September 2014.

A new studio album, Believers, was released this year to become their highest charting album in 22 years.

Nick Finnigan, executive manager of Edinburgh Castle, said: “It’s great to have mighty band Deacon Blue confirmed for 2017’s Castle Concerts programme. ”

Tickets go on sale in Friday from 9am at www.ticketmaster.com or on 0844 844 0444.

