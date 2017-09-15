Delays expected following Hermiston Gait crash

Commuters have been warned to expect delays following a crash involving four vehicles at Hermiston Gait.

Further delays are expected with rush hour however drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Delays are expected heading eastbound on the M8.

Extra September weekend traffic is expected on the roads this week, with Transport Scotland reporting that such an issue is adding to congestion.

Traffic Scotland tweeited: Hermiston Gait slip to the #A71 Traffic is queuing up