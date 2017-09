Have your say

Commuters have been warned to expect significant delays due to a citybound lane closure on Gorgie Road at Ardmillan Terrace.

According to Edinburgh Travel the issue is due to a Scottish Power cable fault.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead and expect delays.

One commuter wrote: “It’s bad! About a 20 minute delay on the bus city bound. Left lane closed just before Ardmillan traffic lights.”