Delays on M90 and Queensferry Crossing following earlier accident

A three car collision on the M90, just before the Queensferry Crossing, in the early hours has been cleared but is adding to significant delays on the M90 southbound.

There is slow traffic ‘from the Amazon building’ with delays expected to worsen as rush hour begins.

The accident, which closed the outside lane, has since been moved to the hard shoulder with all lanes reopened, however, drivers have been warned that congestion remains heavy.

There are 40 minute delays, with drivers from Rosyth experiencing around 20 minute delays.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead and leave with extra time if possible.