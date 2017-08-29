Deliveroo offers on demand cinema experience

Food delivery service, Deliveroo has partnered with Luna Cinema to offer customers the chance to enjoy their favourite food at pop-up outdoor cinema.

The partnership marks the first time that moviegoers will be able to access some of the best local restaurants whilst enjoying their favorite films, giving Edinburgh locals a 21st century twist to the traditional popcorn and pick n mix.

Deliveroo is partnering Luna at the picturesque Royal Botanical Garden in Edinburgh, giving all-fresco cinema goers access to local Deliveroo restaurants for the first time at the private screenings.

Movie goerss will be able to enjoy their favourite movies, including The Jungle Book, Dirty Dancing and La La Land and order food from a number of local restaurants, including Boozy Cow and Bar Soba.

From September 1-3 films will be aired at the Royal Botanic Garden.

To get access to food, customers will need to download the app, enter your location, drop the delivery pin at Royal Botanic Garden and head over once you get the delivery notification and meet your rider

A Deliveroo spokesperson commented: “Customers love Deliveroo because they can get delicious food whenever they want.! Working with Luna was a no-brainer, they have selected some of the best films for locals to watch and are showing them in one of the most beautiful locations in Edinburgh.”