Disabled man fell from wheelchair during robbery

A MAN fell from his wheelchair as two men stole a handbag from a woman.

Officers are appealing for information after two robberies in which handbags were snatched.

The first incident took place when a 42-year-old woman was approached by two men as she pushed her disabled son in his wheelchair along Crown Street at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

The suspect knocked the woman sideways and grabbed her handbag from her shoulder - causing a struggle during which the woman’s son fell from his wheelchair.

Both suspects then ran off down Crown Street with the woman’s handbag.

The first suspect is described as a black man, of medium build, aged 17 to 18 years old with short curly dark hair.

The second suspect is described as a white man, tall, aged 18 to 19 years old, of medium build with light brown hair. He was described as wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up around his face.

At around 7.45pm on the same day, a 25-year-old woman was walking north on Bellvue Road when she was approached from behind by two men.

The first suspect then grabbed the woman’s phone from her hand and ran off.

The second suspect pushed the woman to the ground, kicked her, and stole her handbag.

Both suspects were seen making off down McDonald Place and onto McDonald Street.

The first suspect is described as a white man, aged 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He was described as wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark trousers. The second suspect is described as a white man, aged 25 to 30 year old, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He was described as wearing a green jacket with the hood up, a grey scarf with black stripes, dark grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Thankfully, none of the victims were injured.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden of Gayfield CID said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either incident or knows who is responsible.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the description of the suspects and can help us identify them to please come forward.

“We do not believe that these incidents are linked, however, would appeal for anyone with information on either incident to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.