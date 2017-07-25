Disney pub crawl to return to Edinburgh

Following the success of the first event, the Disney pub crawl is to return to the Capital.

The first crawl proved exceptionally popular in April with over 200 people taking part, and due to the success, the event will be returning in September.

Dress up is being encouraged.

READ MORE: Disney pub crawl set for Edinburgh

Tickets are once again priced at £5 and those attending are once again encouraged to dress as their favourite Disney character.

Similar events have been planned across Scotland in venues in Glasgow and Aberdeen as well as the Capital.

READ MORE: Disney mug taken off sale after lid stuck on girl’s tongue

Venues being used in the event are once again being kept secret.

A number of games and events will also take place during the event with alternative start times open to those wanting to join.

For more information about the pub crawl and for tickets to the event, visit the website here.