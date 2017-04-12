Disruption for commuters as North Berwick trains cancelled

Commuters are facing disruption this evening after services to North Berwick were cancelled or delayed.

A signalling fault at Prestonpans forced the rail operator to cancel, delay or revise services east.

ScotRail anticipates that services from Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick will continue to be disrupted until at least 8pm.

Passengers at affected stations along the route are being asked to seek assistance at Help Points.

