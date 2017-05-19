Diversions in place for Old Town gas works

GAS works are taking place in the Old Town, prompting diversions to main routes.

Road works will be carried out at the Pleasance junction with the Cowgate, Holyrood Road and St Mary’s Street.

Access to Holyrood Road will be available from both Holyrood Gait and the Pleasance. All westbound traffic travelling along Holyrood Road will be diverted along the Pleasance.

Traffic heading north on the Pleasance, towards St Mary’s Street, will be diverted down Holyrood Road.

St Mary’s Street will be closed to southbound traffic. Traffic will be able to access St Mary’s Street, northbound, from the Cowgate but not from the Pleasance or Holyrood Road.

The Cowgate will be closed to westbound traffic at the junction with the Pleasance.

Gas distribution company SGN expects the junction would be fully reopened by 6am on Tuesday, May 23 and apologised for the inconvenience.