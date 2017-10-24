Diwali Lantern Parade to light up the streets of Edinburgh

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Edinburgh’s biggest ever celebration for Diwali on Sunday 29 October.

The colourful and vibrant Festival of Lights – which symbolises victory of light over darkness and good over evil – is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains all over the world.

Edinburgh’s Diwali will be a free celebration of live music and dancing at the Ross Theatre in West Princes Street Gardens.

It will be headlined by British Bollywood singer Navin Kundra, culminating in a 20-minute display of fireworks at 7pm.

Beforehand, a Diwali parade will perform through the streets of the city centre, bypassing the City Chambers and head to Castle Street before making its way to West Princes Street Gardens.

Hundreds of local school children and Pipers from the Royal Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, are to take part in the event.

The city’s Lord Provost Frank Ross is the Edinburgh event’s patron. He said: “Diwali is a dazzling festival of lights, live music and dancing and symbolises the victory of good over evil. I am delighted that we have been able to support this event through the OneCity Trust and expand it into Edinburgh’s biggest and most multi-cultural Diwali celebration yet.

Edinburgh’s Diwali Festival organiser, Mr Mohindra Dhall MBE, said: “Edinburgh’s Diwali is fast becoming a great success and the city’s autumn festival. It gives me great pleasure to bring together leaders and people of all faiths, races, ages and communities to celebrate the joy of Diwali. Uniting the people of Edinburgh and Scotland in Princes Street Gardens,

“Diwali is an important festival for multiculturalism but it is also a free feast for the eyes! With lively music and dancing, fantastic food, vivid Indian floor art and fireworks, it’s going to be spectacular.”