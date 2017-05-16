Do you know this man? Police release Efit of carjack suspect

Police in Edinburgh have released an E-Fit image of a male that officers wish to trace in connection with an assault and attempted robbery in the Abbeyhill area of the city.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Friday 5th May 2017 in Stanley Place.

A 71 year old male and a 66 year old female were injured during the attack.

The 66-year-old ran screaming from her house after the tattooed yob pushed her 71-year-old husband to the ground.

He then jumped into the couple’s Volkswagen Golf, parked on their driveway in Abbeyhill, but could not get it into reverse.

The woman – who has asked not to be named – pulled open the driver’s door and grabbed him by the hair and shoulder.

As part of the investigation, detectives are keen to trace the man pictured in this e-fit image.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” to 6’ tall, late twenties to early thirties, medium build with dark curly hair on top and shaved short at sides with dark messy stubble.

He was wearing dark joggers, a dark t-shirt with lighter writing on the chest and a tattoo on his left forearm of a name in old style writing. He spoke with an Irish or northern Scottish accent.

Detective Constable John Dunn said: “As part of this inquiry we are keen to identify the male in the E-Fit and he or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police immediately.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 3103 of the 5th May 2017 or information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.