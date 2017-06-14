Does this property for sale offer the best view in Edinburgh?

It is one of the most impressively located homes in the Capital.

The second floor New Town flat in Randolph Crescent is generating waves of excitement after its arrival on the market for offers over £480,000.

The front of the property.

It has received lavish praise from agents at Savills, who have described it as “exceptional” and said its views over the Water of Leith and Dean Village were “superb”.

In their description of the flat, they said: “Approached by an impressive shared entrance hall and stairway, the property is located on the second floor of a former townhouse within this elegant Georgian crescent which dates from 1820.

“It enjoys open aspects both to the front and rear and provides well appointed and comfortable accommodation which has been pleasantly decorated.

Randolph Crescent in Edinburgh's New Town.

“The central hall gives access to all the rooms which includes an elegant sitting room with open plan kitchen and a double bedroom both of which look onto Randolph Crescent while the remaining two bedrooms have the benefit of the superb views over the Dean Valley and beyond.

“There is a well appointed family shower room and an en suite to the main bedroom.”

The property is A-listed and lies within the New Town Conservation Area.

Proprietors may also subscribe to use the private gardens within the Crescent, as well as Ainslie Place and Moray Place Bank Gardens.

Randolph Crescent is widely considered to be one of the grandest and most beautiful locations in Edinburgh’s New Town.

The area was originally part of the estate of the 10th Earl of Murray. Randolph Crescent was completed in 1831.