Dog found abandoned on Dalkeith outskirts

THE Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a terrier cross was abandoned on a slip road off the A6094 north east of Dalkeith.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the dog after a member of public witnessed a large Jeep-type car and a silver Ford Focus pulling away from the roadside leaving a dog behind.

The dog has been named Woody by staff.

Senior Inspector John Toule said, “Abandoning a dog is cruel in any circumstance, but to do so at the side of a busy road is particularly callous.

“The dog, named Woody by staff at our Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, is a terrier cross. He’s around 8 months old, not neutered and despite his ordeal, quite a friendly wee character.

“Woody is currently being cared for our centre in Balerno – he’s had his tail docked and his coat is quite greasy to touch suggesting he’s been living in poor conditions.

“We’re hoping that members of the public will recognise him so we can find out why he was abandoned in this manner.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.