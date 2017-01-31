Dog owner offers £1000 reward to find missing pet

A DEVASTATED dog owner has offered a £1000 reward for help in tracing her missing pet.

Scottish Deerhound Saluki cross, Bess, went missing during a walk in Sighthill on Burns Night.

Heartbroken owner Allison Peterson is offering the reward for information leading to the safe return of two-year-old Bess.

“Words cannot describe how I’m feeling,” said retired NHS manager Allison, 72.

“She’s very, very affectionate but also extremely anxious, being a rescue dog.”

Bess went missing during a walk in Sighthill after being left with a neighbour while Allison went to the cinema.

Allison rescued Bess from County Durham last April before nursing her back to health.

Anyone with information as to Bess’ whereabouts can contact Allison on 0131-467 3684.