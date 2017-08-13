Dominic Holland surprised by Fringe visit by superstar son

Fringe favourite Dominic Holland was treated to a surprise family reunion on Saturday when eldest son Tom swung by to watch him perform his Free Fringe show, Eclipsed, at the Voodoo Rooms.

The Spider-Man Homecoming star jetted into the city for 24 hours to join mum Nicola and brothers Harry, Sam and Paddy, as they watched the show, before flying back to Canada where he is currently filming new movie Chaos Walking, with Daisy Ridley.

Dominic Holland performs Eclipsed at the West Register Street venue daily at 4.40pm.