Donny Osmond fans race to speak to their idol in Edinburgh

70s teen idol Donny Osmond has challenged fans in Edinburgh to get to a certain location in order to chat to him on the phone.

The Puppy Love singer took to Twitter today to reveal Edinburgh Castle as the latest destination in his series of UK-wide scavenger hunts.

The Donny Dash - which is also taking place cities around the UK - pits Osmond fans against eachother, tasking them with getting to the revealed location as soon as possible.

The first person to arrive gets a signed copy of Donny’s new DVD One Night Only and a quick chat on the phone with the star himself.